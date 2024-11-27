Zimbabwe President Orders Crackdown on Council Corruption

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has demanded swift action against corrupt local government officials as investigations expose widespread graft in Zimbabwe’s city councils.

Speaking at the All Councillors Indaba in Harare on Tuesday, Mnangagwa warned that “no one will be spared” as authorities tackle corruption across the country’s 92 local authorities.

The warning comes as a commission of inquiry reveals extensive corruption at Harare City Council. Former Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango faces charges over an allegedly illegal street lighting contract and has been suspended by Mayor Jacob Mafume.

In Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second city, Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu and councillor Mpumelelo Moyo were recently arrested for allegedly demanding a US$20,000 bribe from Chinese investors.

“I am deeply concerned by the cases of corruption in the local government space,” Mnangagwa told delegates. “Those perpetrating such acts must face the full wrath of our country’s law.”

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating claims that council officials collaborated with land barons to illegally distribute plots, contributing to unplanned urban sprawl.