Zimbabwe Officials Accused in Public Land Scandal

A commission of inquiry has uncovered alleged corruption in Zimbabwe’s capital involving senior officials leasing public land at questionable rates.

The investigation into Harare City Council’s dealings since 2017 has revealed what investigators call “dubious” arrangements between council officials and private companies.

Among those implicated is Hosiah Chisango, who allegedly facilitated a controversial lease agreement with Trucking and Construction Company for land near the council-owned Harare Quarry.

“We pay US$2,050 monthly,” company representative Tendai Karima told the commission headed by retired Justice Maphios Cheda. However, when pressed by evidence leader Thabani Mpofu, Karima admitted there was no specific account designated for these payments.

The suspended town clerk, Chipanga, reportedly failed to disclose details of the lease agreement during his testimony.

‘No Paper Trail’

The inquiry has raised concerns about financial oversight, with investigators noting:

Fixed rental rates unconnected to business turnover

Absence of dedicated payment accounts

Lack of utility bill payments by the quarry

“We fetch water from the Harare Quarry… We only pay for the lease,” Karima testified, revealing that the company has operated without water bills since operations began in 2012.

These revelations come amid broader concerns about management at Harare Quarry, which has been accused of remitting minimal to no funds to the municipality.

The commission continues to investigate what could be one of the most significant public land scandals in Harare’s recent history.