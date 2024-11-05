Zimbabwe Police Ban Officers from Using Mobile Phones on Duty

Police officers in Zimbabwe have been banned from carrying mobile phones while on duty, according to an internal memo leaked from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The directive, which takes immediate effect, requires officers to surrender their phones to superiors at the start of their shifts, only allowing usage during break and lunch times.

The leaked document, sent to police stations in Masvingo Central on 31 October, reinforces earlier orders from the provincial commander issued three days prior.

“Officers in charge will be held accountable if their subordinates are found with mobile phones during working hours,” the memo states, adding that phones must be secured in station safes or cabinets.

While the memo does not specify reasons for the ban, it comes amid growing concerns over police corruption. Just days before the announcement, two Harare traffic officers were arrested after a viral social media video showed them accepting bribes from public transport operators.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi referred to the arrested officers as “bad apples who do not deserve to be serving in the police service.”

The new policy requires all stations to update their standard operating procedures to include specific guidelines on mobile phone usage, with officers required to formally acknowledge these rules.

The move has raised questions about how officers will communicate during emergencies or coordinate responses without access to mobile devices.

Zimbabwe’s police force has faced previous allegations of corruption, particularly among traffic enforcement officers. This latest measure appears to be part of broader efforts to reform the service’s public image and operational conduct.