Zimbabwe smash T20 international record with 344-4 against Gambia

Zimbabwe have set a new world record for the highest team total in Twenty20 international cricket, scoring 344-4 against Gambia in Nairobi.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza led the assault with an unbeaten 133 off just 43 balls, including 15 sixes.

The total surpassed Nepal’s previous record of 314-3 against Mongolia in Hangzhou in 2022.

Zimbabwe went on to win by 290 runs – another T20 international record – after bowling out Gambia for 54.

Raza’s century came off 33 balls, equalling the second-fastest in T20 international history, though still six balls slower than Estonian Sahil Chauhan’s record against Cyprus.

The match was part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B tournament at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground.

Despite the crushing victory, Raza’s individual score was well short of the T20 international record of 172, set by Australia’s Aaron Finch against Zimbabwe in 2018.

Key statistics:

Zimbabwe: 344-4 (20 overs)

Gambia: 54 all out (14.4 overs)

Raza: 133 not out (43 balls, 7 fours, 15 sixes)

Victory margin: 290 runs

The result strengthens Zimbabwe’s position in their bid to qualify for the T20 World Cup.