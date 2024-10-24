Opposition leader Ngarivhume released with X ban

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been released on bail after spending nearly three months in prison ahead of his trial.

The High Court in Harare granted him US$100 bail on Wednesday, but banned him from using social media platform X and ordered him to surrender his passport.

Mr Ngarivhume was arrested on August 2 ahead of a regional summit that authorities feared would trigger protests.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct and participating in an illegal gathering.

His arrest came during a wider crackdown that saw more than 100 pro-democracy activists detained across Zimbabwe before the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in August.

Rights lawyers say dozens of activists remain in custody awaiting trial.

Mr Ngarivhume’s detention was part of what opposition groups describe as a clampdown on dissent in the run-up to the regional meeting.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader denies the charges, which stem from alleged incidents in June this year.