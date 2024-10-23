Mozambique tensions rise as SADC chair backs ruling party

The head of southern Africa’s regional bloc has sparked controversy by congratulating Mozambique’s ruling party before official election results are declared.

SADC chairman Emmerson Mnangagwa praised FRELIMO’s “resounding victory” despite widespread allegations of vote rigging and the killing of an opposition lawyer.

The announcement came hours after opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane was forced to flee tear gas during a press conference in Maputo.

European Union observers say they found “unjustified alterations” of election results at polling stations.

Mr Mondlane’s lawyer, Elvino Dias, was shot dead on Saturday while preparing to challenge the preliminary results. Another opposition figure was killed in the same incident.

“This was a crime committed by the defence and security forces,” Mr Mondlane said. “There is a price on my head.”

The opposition has called for nationwide strikes, urging supporters to “paralyse the country” on Thursday and Friday.

FRELIMO, which has ruled Mozambique since independence in 1975, appears set to maintain power through its candidate Daniel Francisco Chapo.

The United States, Mozambique’s largest donor, has joined growing international concern over the election’s conduct.

Official results are expected this week, amid fears the dispute could trigger fresh unrest in the resource-rich nation.

Mr Mnangagwa’s early endorsement has placed SADC, the body responsible for monitoring regional elections, in an awkward position as vote counting continues.