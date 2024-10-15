Zimbabwe Declares State of Disaster After Mbare Market Fire

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster following a devastating fire that destroyed the Mbare Traders Market in Harare last week.

The blaze, which occurred on 8 October, ravaged the retail section and parts of the wholesale market, affecting more than 4,000 traders. The Mbare market is one of the largest informal trading hubs in the country.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the declaration was made under Section 27 of the Civil Protection Act. This move will enable the government to mobilise resources for the market’s reconstruction and help affected entrepreneurs rebuild their businesses.

“The declaration will assist in mobilising necessary resources, in cash and kind, to support the rebuilding of the market as well as assist affected entrepreneurs resuscitate their businesses,” the ministry said.

The fire has dealt a significant blow to Zimbabwe’s informal economy, which many citizens rely on for their livelihoods amid ongoing economic challenges in the country.

This incident highlights the vulnerabilities faced by informal traders and the crucial role such markets play in Zimbabwe’s economic landscape. The government’s response will be closely watched as it attempts to restore this vital economic hub.