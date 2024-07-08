Harare City Council Lags in Implementing ERP Systems

The Harare City Council is behind in operationalising its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, defying the government’s recent service delivery blueprint, an official revealed.

ERP systems are critical software used by councils to manage operations and core business functions. Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the service delivery blueprint titled “A Call To Action – No Compromise On Service Delivery,” which aims to modernise local authorities’ operations, including ERP improvements.

Addressing the media on the blueprint’s implementation last week, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe highlighted that Harare is the only local authority falling behind.

“The implications are that local authorities remain dysfunctional in the areas they missed the deadline, with ERP being a key component. Without ERP, you cannot perform duties in this technological age using manual methods,” Garwe said.

Garwe emphasised the ministry’s responsibility to enforce compliance among local authorities. The absence of ERP systems has hindered council operations, particularly in Harare, leading to financial losses.

“Many local authorities still need to fully utilise all ERP modules to improve efficiency. Compliance with Master Plans stands at 93 percent, Valuation Rolls at 63 percent, and ERP at 96 percent. Overall compliance with the ‘Call-to-Action’ blueprint by local authorities is at 84 percent. The Ministry is pleased with the progress but is addressing non-compliance on a case-by-case basis,” Garwe added.