Mnangagwa Appoints Dexter Nduna as ZANU PF’s Resource Mobilisation Chairperson

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dexter Nduna as the chairperson for resource mobilisation and revenue generation within ZANU PF’s Central Committee.

ZANU PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu confirmed Nduna’s appointment, noting that he will lead the committee responsible for raising resources and generating wealth for the ruling party. The decision was made during last week’s Central Committee meeting at the party headquarters.

In his new position, Nduna will focus on business ventures that financially benefit ZANU PF. His tasks include spearheading efforts in mining, agriculture, and other commercial enterprises to generate wealth for the party.

Dexter Nduna previously served as the Member of Parliament for Chegutu West, winning elections in 2013 and 2018. His 2018 victory over MDC Alliance’s Gift Konjana was contested due to alleged irregularities. Despite legal challenges, including appeals to the High Court and Supreme Court, the election results were upheld.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nduna demonstrated his support for the party by donating 60 heifers and 5 bulls to President Mnangagwa at a rally in Magunje, Mashonaland West Province.

Nduna’s appointment is expected to enhance ZANU PF’s financial stability and support its political activities through effective resource mobilisation and revenue generation.