Themba Gorimbo Wins Third UFC Match in a Row

Zimbabwean mixed martial artist Themba Gorimbo continues to elevate the nation’s presence in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), defeating American fighter Ramiz Brahimaj in a welterweight bout early this morning. Gorimbo, known as ‘The Answer’ in the Octagon, secured a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in Las Vegas, United States, early Sunday morning, making a strong statement of intent.

“Grateful to win and grateful for all those who help me with everything. Thank you all and on to the next one. I am going to be better and do better. Big shout out to Ramiz for being part of this journey,” Gorimbo said after the match.

This victory marks Gorimbo’s third consecutive win in the UFC. The fight took place primarily in the clinch, where Gorimbo, being taller and stronger, dominated against the fence. Although Brahimaj attempted trips and takedowns, he struggled to bring the MMA Masters representative to the ground, often ending up on the bottom himself.