The Israeli military has ordered Palestinians to evacuate Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, in preparation for a major offensive. Rafah, which shelters approximately 1.4 million civilians displaced by ongoing violence, is now at the center of escalating tensions as the last refuge for many.

The directive follows a night of intense bombardment that killed 22 people, including eight children, according to local health officials. The airstrikes have increased anxiety among residents and prompted urgent calls for international intervention.

Dr. Tamer Almassri, the Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, expressed grave concerns about the looming offensive, warning that further military actions in Rafah would lead to mass civilian casualties. He urged the international community and Israel’s allies to intervene and prevent what he described as a humanitarian catastrophe.

“Escalating violence will have dire consequences. The world must act to stop this offensive,” Almassri stated. He emphasized that Palestinians will remain steadfast in their homeland, continuing to resist occupation within the bounds of international law to achieve independence.

“Israeli policies of genocide and displacement will not liquidate the Palestinian cause but rather increase instability in the region and the world,” he said.

Since the start of the conflict in October 2023, at least 34,683 Palestinians have lost their lives, and another 78,018 have been injured in the relentless attacks on Gaza. Journalists are not exempt from the violence; the government media office reports that 141 media workers have been killed since the war began. The Israeli government is also reported to have shut down the Al Jazeera office and banned media service providers from operating.

As the international community watches with growing alarm, humanitarian organizations and diplomatic voices continue to push for a ceasefire to avert further tragedy in the region.