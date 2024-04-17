Zimbabwe Army Members Face Armed Robbery Charges

Harare, Zimbabwe – Eight men, including three active members and one retired member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), were brought before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, facing serious allegations of armed robbery.

The suspects, identified by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), are Innocent Chawaguta (37), Tafadzwa Chirinda Charute (36), Owen Mbayi (37), Promise Mussa (36), Tapiwa Chigwaze (39), Winston Matizanadzo (46), Kamuriwo Mudziwaona (39), Farai Chauke (38), and Simbarashe Vhazhure (33). Mbayi, Mussa, and Chauke are currently serving in the ZNA, while Chirinda Charute is noted as a retired member.

The group faces five counts of armed robbery, with their criminal activities dating back to May 2022. Among the incidents, the most significant was the robbery at J and P Security Offices in Eastlea, where they reportedly stole a substantial US$142,995, with only a fraction, US$4,900, being recovered.

Further allegations include a series of robberies in 2024, targeting various locations and individuals, culminating in the theft of diverse amounts totaling over US$9,000, with some of the stolen money later recovered. Notably, a stolen iPad equipped with a tracker from one of the robberies led to the breakthrough in the case, resulting in the identification and apprehension of the suspects.

The matter has been postponed to May 2, 2024, when the accused will seek bail at the High Court, leaving many in the community anxious for justice in this unsettling string of crimes involving members of the nation’s military.