Harare Man Robbed of Laptop, Cellphone by Sex Workers

A HARARE man found himself at a loss after two alleged sex workers robbed him. Samantha Moyo (22) and Tafadzwa Bandare (33) appeared in court, facing charges of robbing Tinashe Gabilo from Msasa Park. Harare magistrate Simon Kandiyero remanded them out of custody to May 2.

State prosecutor Miriro Matavo detailed the events leading to the incident. On March 27, around 8 pm, Tinashe Gabilo approached Moyo at the corner of Nelson Mandela and 5th Street, seeking services. Moyo then escorted him to room number 31 at Gail Court, where they spent some time together, for which she charged him US$10.

The situation took a turn when Moyo demanded additional payment. Allegedly, she confiscated Gabilo’s laptop and cellphone, demanding an extra US$50. At that moment, Bandare and another accomplice, who remains at large, burst into the room and forcibly took Gailo’s belongings, including his wallet containing US$50.

The following day, after Tinashe Gabilo reported the incident to the police, Moyo and Bandare were apprehended. The case is set to continue on May 2, pending further investigation.