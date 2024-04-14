Vimbai Masiyiwa Named Among Forbes Africa’s ’30 Under 30′

Vimbai Masiyiwa, daughter of Econet Wireless billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, has been recognized as one of the 30 influential young leaders under the age of 30 by Forbes Africa. The prestigious list highlights young individuals who are making significant impacts in various sectors across the continent.

Vimbai, the enterprising founder of Batoka Africa, took to her Instagram to express her gratitude, stating, “It’s an absolute honour to be included in the 10th Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list, alongside some of the continent’s most innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial minds.”

Under her leadership, Batoka Africa has grown into a prominent business. Vimbai proudly attributes this success not only to her own efforts but to the collective hard work of her team and the unwavering support of her family and friends. “This achievement is not mine alone, it’s one I share with my team, my family, and my very supportive friends,” she remarked.

In a groundbreaking accomplishment, the 29-year-old has become the first young black female to own a safari lodge in Africa. The lodge is strategically located near the Zambezi National Park, just a few kilometers from the iconic Victoria Falls, offering unique and sustainable tourism experiences.

Vimbai co-founded Batoka Africa with her mother, Tsitsi Masiyiwa, further cementing the family’s legacy in innovative entrepreneurial ventures in the region.

Forbes Africa, known for recognizing aspiring young entrepreneurs through its annual listings, continues to spotlight the promising futures of such young leaders, hoping to inspire the next generation of African innovators and business giants.