New Surveillance Measures to Enforce Traffic and By-Laws in Harare

In a bid to enhance enforcement of traffic and other by-laws, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume announced plans to deploy surveillance cameras throughout the central business district (CBD). This initiative aims to crack down on violations and improve the overall management of city streets.

Addressing the public during the commissioning of two vehicles donated by City Parking at Rufaro Stadium earlier this week, Mafume revealed that the City Council had greenlit the installation of cameras at strategic locations across the city. The move comes as part of a broader effort to modernise enforcement methods and ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

“We have come to receive these cars today, and we don’t want city municipal officers beating up people,” remarked Mafume, emphasising the importance of respectful engagement with citizens. “We expect you to approach people with respect, not coming out of the lorries which they move around with.”

The Mayor highlighted collaboration with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) to bolster enforcement efforts further. Plans are underway to computerize systems, enabling authorities to track motorists who evade road license payments effectively.

Mafume outlined the multifaceted approach the Council is taking, including the deployment of municipal police at major intersections to manage traffic flow during instances of malfunctioning traffic lights. Moreover, he underscored the importance of road markings and delegated authority to management for their procurement.

“We will also put cameras so that it will be easy to identify those breaking city by-laws,” Mafume added, underscoring the role of technology in augmenting enforcement capabilities.

Additionally, Mafume issued a stern warning to municipal police officers who fail to uphold professionalism and respect towards residents, cautioning that disciplinary action, including dismissal, awaits those who violate the code of conduct.

The announcement reflects the City Council’s proactive stance in addressing urban management challenges, signaling a concerted effort to promote orderliness and compliance with regulations within Harare’s bustling CBD. As surveillance measures are poised to be rolled out, residents can anticipate a more vigilant approach to enforcement in the coming months.