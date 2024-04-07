Strengthening Unity and Trade: Charumbira’s Vision for Africa

Following a strategic meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, the re-elected President of the Pan African Parliament (PAP), Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira, laid out an ambitious plan aimed at fostering unity among the PAP’s 270-plus members and boosting trade awareness across Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Charumbira, in his dialogue with journalists, emphasized, “My primary objective is to heal the divisions within our parliament and to elevate awareness of the immense trade opportunities that the AfCFTA presents for Africa.” His mission underscores a pivotal moment for African unity and economic integration, signaling a new chapter for the continent’s trade dynamics.

The push for ratification of the Protocol on Trade is a critical step, according to Charumbira, for unlocking the potential of the AfCFTA. “Countries yet to ratify the Protocol on Trade need to do so promptly,” he urged, highlighting the urgency of capitalizing on the trade bloc’s benefits. This move is essential for actualizing the vision of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which advocates for an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.

Charumbira’s concern extends to the political stability of the continent, notably the resurgence of military coups, which he describes as “a regression to the darker times of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.” He stressed, “The duty of the PAP is to champion democratic governance in Africa. The rise in military coups is alarming and threatens our progress towards unity and stability.”

Amidst these challenges, Charumbira is optimistic about the future of the continent, noting, “We are working hard on rebranding PAP to strengthen its advocacy for Africa on the global stage.” His leadership appears to be a beacon of hope for addressing the multifaceted issues of security and climate change that continue to pose significant threats to Africa’s development.

Echoing Charumbira’s sentiments, Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe, and Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi, who were present at the State House meeting, commended his efforts to restore the image of the PAP. Mudenda noted, “Chief Charumbira has begun his term on a strong note, working tirelessly to bolster the continent’s parliamentary unity and ensure the representation of the people’s aspirations.”

The re-election of Charumbira and his subsequent commitments have ignited a sense of hope and anticipation for a more united and prosperous Africa. Through his advocacy for trade and democratic governance, Charumbira is not just flying the flag of the PAP and Zimbabwe high but also championing the collective aspirations of the African continent.