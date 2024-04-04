Zimbabwe Climbs Two Places in FIFA World Rankings Following Malawi Tournament

The Zimbabwean national football team, also known as the Warriors, has improved its position in the latest FIFA world rankings, climbing two spots to 122nd place. This advancement follows their participation in a four-nation tournament in Malawi, held during the international break in March.

With an updated score of 1143.66 points in the April rankings released by FIFA, Zimbabwe’s rise in the global standings reflects a modest yet significant progression for the team. Despite this improvement, the Warriors maintain their 33rd position in the African rankings, trailing behind other African nations such as Comoros, Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, and Madagascar.

In the tournament’s final, Zimbabwe was defeated 3-1 by Kenya, after securing their spot in the final by winning against Zambia in a penalty shootout during the semifinals.

The current top five African teams are Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire, according to FIFA’s rankings. On the global stage, the leading teams include Argentina, France, Belgium, England, and Brazil.