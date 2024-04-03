Highlanders FC Appoints Sihlangu Dlodlo as New CEO

Highlanders Football Club, one of Zimbabwe’s most iconic football institutions, has officially named Sihlangu Dlodlo as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the club’s Executive Chairman, Rtd Col Kenneth Mhlophe, on Tuesday, April 2. Mhlophe revealed that Dlodlo’s appointment follows a rigorous selection process, with twenty-four applicants initially vying for the position. From this pool, five candidates were shortlisted for final interviews.

“After careful consideration, the club’s management settled on Dlodlo as the ideal candidate to steer the club forward,” stated Mhlophe.

In his statement, Mhlophe conveyed the club’s pleasure in announcing Dlodlo’s appointment and expressed gratitude to all the applicants and participants in the interview process. Additionally, he extended thanks to the outgoing CEO, Mr. Ronald Moyo, who departed Highlanders at the end of March 2024 after choosing not to renew his contract, which expired on March 31.

Dlodlo, the newly appointed CEO, brings a wealth of experience to the position, with a background as a marketing executive and culture promoter. He has previously worked for prominent companies, including the light manufacturing giant Innscor Africa.

Highlanders FC, founded in 1926, holds a revered status in Zimbabwean football, boasting a rich history and a passionate fan base. The appointment of Dlodlo marks a significant development for the club as it looks to build on its legacy and pursue success both on and off the field.