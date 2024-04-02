Over Seventy Injured in Zimbabwe Bus Accidents

A devastating week on Zimbabwe’s roads has left over seventy people injured in two separate bus accidents, authorities reported. The most severe of these occurred early Monday morning when a Passion Link Coaches bus, carrying 72 passengers, disastrously veered off the Mutare–Masvingo Road.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the bus swerved to the left before overturning and landing on its roof at the 119-kilometre peg along the route. A total of sixty-two passengers sustained injuries in the accident. They were promptly treated at Birchenough Bridge Hospital and have since been discharged.

The ZRP, highlighting the incident on social media platform X, confirmed, “The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident involving a Passion Link Coaches bus… The injured victims were referred to Birchenough Bridge Hospital where they were treated and discharged.”

In a related event last Thursday, an Andile Coaches bus with 19 passengers on board veered off the Harare-Chirundu Road, flipped over, and ended up in a ditch at the 302 km mark. This accident, occurring at approximately 12:38 PM while the bus was en route to Zambia, resulted in 14 passengers being injured. They received medical attention at Karoi District Hospital and Mutendere Hospital in Zambia.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, ZRP spokesperson, used these incidents to issue a warning against speeding, especially under hazardous conditions. “Drivers should refrain from speeding in hazardous conditions,” he advised, emphasizing the need for road safety.

The recent series of accidents has sparked a renewed focus on traffic safety and enforcement in Zimbabwe, as authorities and the public alike seek ways to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.