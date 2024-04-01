Feeding the Community: Nwabisa Wophula’s Daily Mission

Nwabisa Wophula, undeterred by obstacles, provides daily meals to hundreds in Eastern Cape. In her household, cooking is paramount. Recently, she and her husband marked their 19th wedding anniversary by serving 500 meals to children and the elderly in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape. Wophula, a member of the NGO SA Harvest, maintains a steadfast goal of preparing 500 meals each day. To maximize resources, she ingeniously cuts takeaway containers in half without compromising on quantity. Her husband Odwa provides unwavering support.

Formerly serving meals at the Lusikisiki Post Office, Wophula relocated to Flagstaff after a fire devastated her previous location. Despite scorching temperatures, she continues her mission, even moving her operations to her front garden during heatwaves. Her front porch is bustling with volunteers from SA Harvest, assisting in meal preparation.

The menu for the day typically includes rice, samp, and a hearty stew comprising chicken giblets, carrots, sweet potatoes, and potatoes. In addition to her charitable work, Wophula manages an events company and sponsors weddings for five couples annually.

SA Harvest provides crucial assistance to Wophula, employing unemployed graduates from the area. Through the One Farm Share scheme, surplus produce not meeting commercial standards is redirected to Wophula’s kitchen, contributing to her noble cause. This partnership has redirected a significant 7,800 tonnes of produce to communities in need.

The situation in Eastern Cape, particularly in the OR Tambo district where Wophula operates, is dire. Despite calls to declare child hunger a provincial disaster, the declaration is pending. However, promises have been made, with an allocation of R60 million earmarked to address malnutrition among children in 2024. The provincial government pledges to intensify household food security programs, focusing on vulnerable groups such as women, youth, people with disabilities, and military veterans.