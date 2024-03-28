Cholera Concerns Heighten as Easter Church Gatherings Approach in Zimbabwe | Report Focus News

Zimbabwe | Concerns are mounting as Easter approaches, with several churches nationwide preparing for large gatherings that could potentially exacerbate Zimbabwe’s ongoing cholera crisis. Some apostolic sects are anticipating congregations exceeding 100,000, raising fears of a surge in infections and further loss of lives.

The Health and Child Care ministry has reported over 29,144 cholera cases and 300 deaths, marking the country’s most severe outbreak since 2008. In response, the government has pledged to bolster monitoring and supervision of all major events during the Easter holiday to curb the spread of the disease.

However, health experts warn that the looming Easter church gatherings may fuel a resurgence in infections. Dr. Mlungisi Ndebele, a medical practitioner, emphasized the heightened risk of transmission during such large-scale events, particularly in areas with inadequate sanitation infrastructure.

Cholera, an acute diarrheal illness caused by consuming contaminated food or water, poses a significant threat to public health, capable of causing rapid dehydration and fatalities if untreated.

Notably, Zimbabwe reported its first cholera case in February 2023, with subsequent cases surpassing 20,000 individuals and resulting in 370 deaths by January 23, 2024. The World Health Organization (WHO) is actively collaborating with the Zimbabwean government to implement comprehensive response strategies to contain the outbreak.