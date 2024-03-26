Huawei Vows to Spearhead Solar Revolution in Partnership with Industry Allies

Huawei Digital Power, in its latest move to champion solar energy, convened the Huawei FusionSolar Forum & Partner Summit 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Under the theme “Open a New Era of Solar,” the summit witnessed a pledge to collaborate closely with partners to translate this vision into reality.

Xia Hesheng, President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, emphasized the pivotal role of carbon neutrality and intelligence in propelling humanity toward an era of ecological civilization. Highlighting the imminent advent of ‘PV+ Storage parity,’ he underscored the economic viability and universality of PV + energy storage as the preeminent power solution.

Having revolutionized connectivity in Africa over the past two decades, Huawei now aims to harness the convergence of digital and power electronics technologies across Utility, Commercial & Industrial (C&I), and Residential sectors. Mr. Xia reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies, ensuring product safety throughout the lifecycle, and fostering long-term, stable local operations.

In line with its ecological strategy, Huawei unveiled plans to forge a partnership ecosystem grounded in trust, mutual benefit, simplicity, and growth. Zhang Zhimin, channel director of Huawei’s Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, unveiled Huawei’s Digital Power Channel Policy for 2024 and launched the Southern Africa Digital Power new enablement plan, aimed at enhancing partner capabilities and incentivizing growth.

Huawei’s product solutions were also showcased, including the innovative “optimizer + PV + ESS + charger + load + PVMS” setup tailored to address challenges like severe load shedding. The introduction of the C&I 150KTL inverter and the LUNA2000-7KWH S1 for residential users promises improved energy yields and enhanced user experiences.

The summit, attended by partners from South Africa, Kenya, and beyond, featured insights from industry leaders such as Africa Solar Industry Association CEO John van Zuylen and Dewet Engelbrecht of South Africa Fire Station, underscoring the growing significance of energy storage and safety in the PV industry.

With a steadfast focus on partnership, Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to forging a sustainable, low-carbon future. As the solar industry marches into a new era, Huawei stands poised to lead the charge alongside its trusted allies.