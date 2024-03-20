Zimbabwe Mining Federation’s Henrietta Rushwaya Arrested Over $1.5M Fraud with Dubai Investors

Henrietta Rushwaya, the embattled president of the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF), has been arrested following allegations related to a contentious mining transaction. Rushwaya, previously implicated in a gold smuggling scandal, is now accused of defrauding Dubai-based investors of US$1.5 million, casting a shadow over Zimbabwe’s mining sector and its appeal to international investors.

Scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday at 10:30 AM, Rushwaya’s legal troubles deepen as she faces charges over an alleged scheme to sell mines that she reportedly does not own. This includes a mine falsely claimed to be associated with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to investigators.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, national police spokesperson, confirmed Rushwaya’s arrest, stating she is assisting with investigations into a report made by a complainant concerning a purported mining transaction. The arrest follows a history of legal issues for Rushwaya, who was fined US$5,000 last year for attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold worth over US$333,000 to Dubai, a charge she contested by claiming a luggage mix-up.

Rushwaya’s case highlights ongoing concerns regarding governance and ethical practices in Zimbabwe’s lucrative mining industry. With the nation seeking to enhance its economic prospects and attract foreign investment, incidents such as these underscore the challenges faced in establishing transparency and accountability.

As the situation unfolds, the international community and local stakeholders are closely watching the outcome of Rushwaya’s upcoming court appearance, which could have significant implications for the future of mining regulation and foreign investment in Zimbabwe.