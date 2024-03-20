Leadership Shake-Up in Zimbabwe’s Key Commissions

Zimbabwe has witnessed a significant reshuffle in its leadership dedicated to the fight against corruption and the advocacy for human rights. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the appointment of new chairpersons to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), marking a pivotal move in the nation’s governance and ethical oversight.

Mr. Michael Reza has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the ZACC, stepping into the role formerly held by Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, who transitioned to the position of Prosecutor-General last year. This appointment, announced by Dr. Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, underscores the administration’s commitment to bolstering its anti-corruption efforts.

Mr. Reza brings to the commission an extensive background in law and criminal prosecution, with qualifications that include a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa and a Master of Laws (LLM) from Midlands State University. His expertise is further highlighted by specialized training in money laundering and asset forfeiture across several African countries, sponsored by the United Nations Organ on Drugs and Crime. With over a decade of experience in prosecuting serious crimes, including corruption cases at the highest level, Reza’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to intensify the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe.

In parallel, the former Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Ms. Fungayi Jessie Majome, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the ZHRC. She takes over from Dr. Elasto Mugwadi, bringing with her a rich background in law, women’s rights, and public administration. Majome’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Laws, a Post Graduate Diploma in Women’s Law, and a Master of Laws focusing on Constitutional Law, Development Law, Human Rights Law, and Administrative Law.

Majome’s experience is extensive, having served in various key policy-level positions, including Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development. Her leadership in the ZHRC is anticipated to drive significant advancements in the promotion and protection of human rights across Zimbabwe.

The appointments of Mr. Reza and Ms. Majome, as announced by Dr. Rushwaya, are aligned with the constitutional mandates of their respective commissions. These strategic leadership changes are reflective of Zimbabwe's ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structures, fight corruption, and uphold human rights standards.

As the nation looks forward, the expertise and leadership of Mr. Reza and Ms. Majome are expected to play crucial roles in shaping a more transparent, just, and equitable Zimbabwe. Their immediate effect appointments mark a renewed commitment to addressing the challenges facing the country in these critical areas of governance and human rights advocacy.