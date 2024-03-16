Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives Near Beitbridge

A horrific accident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday when two buses collided approximately 12 kilometers outside Beitbridge, near the Tshamunanga area, resulting in the loss of nine lives.

The fatal incident occurred around 3 a.m. when, according to witnesses, one of the buses attempted to avoid a donkey on the road, inadvertently swerving into the lane of oncoming traffic and colliding with another bus. The collision involved a City bus en route to Harare and a Blue Circle bus traveling from Kadoma to Beitbridge.

Beitbridge West legislator, Cde Thusani Ndou, visited the injured at Beitbridge District Hospital this morning and shared details of the tragedy. “We are in the process of gathering a comprehensive report from health officials and the police. However, preliminary information confirms that nine individuals lost their lives in the accident, and over thirty are currently receiving medical attention at the hospital,” Cde Ndou stated.

Cde Ndou expressed his deep sympathies to the families and friends of those who perished in the crash. “I want to express my condolences to those who lost their relatives and also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

Authorities are in the process of investigating the exact cause of the accident as the community mourns the loss of life. The incident has sparked discussions on road safety measures and the need for increased awareness and precautions among drivers, especially regarding animals on the road.

The Beitbridge community is coming together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

More to follow…