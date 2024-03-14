Lady Chevrons beat South Africa, scoop gold at African Games

In an electrifying final at the African Games, Zimbabwe’s senior women’s cricket team, the Lady Chevrons, emerged victorious, clinching the gold medal in the inaugural women’s T20 cricket tournament. The team faced off against South Africa in a nail-biting match that extended beyond conventional play to a Super Over, highlighting the intensity and competitiveness of the game.

The final, held on Wednesday, saw both teams locked in a dead heat, with Zimbabwe first setting a target by scoring 112 for 5 in their 20 overs. South Africa, not to be outdone, matched this score with 112 for 7, also in 20 overs, thereby pushing the match into the suspense-filled Super Over.

In the decisive Super Over, Zimbabwe showcased remarkable skill and determination. They managed to score 4 runs in six balls, a modest total that was nevertheless defended with stellar bowling and fielding, restricting South Africa to just 2 runs and claiming two wickets in the process. This outstanding performance under pressure secured Zimbabwe the gold medal, marking a historic win for the team.

Kellis Ndlovu, Zimbabwe’s all-rounder, was a standout player in the match and was rightfully named player of the match for the second time in the tournament. Ndlovu’s contribution of 28 runs and the crucial taking of 2 wickets were instrumental in Zimbabwe’s success.

This gold medal win adds to Team Zimbabwe’s medal tally at the African Games, bringing it to a total of five medals: two gold, one silver, and two bronze. The other gold medal and the additional medals were earned by the swimming team, showcasing the country’s diverse sporting talent.

In other women’s cricket action, Nigeria secured the bronze medal after defeating Uganda in the third-place playoff, winning by three wickets.

The African Games have been a platform for showcasing the emerging talent in African cricket, with the women’s T20 cricket final being a highlight of the tournament. The Lady Chevrons’ victory is a testament to the hard work, team spirit, and the growing prowess of women’s cricket in Zimbabwe.

As the Lady Chevrons celebrate their historic win, Zimbabwe’s under 25 men’s cricket team and the senior men’s sevens rugby national team set off for Ghana, carrying the hopes of their nation for more sporting success on the African continent.