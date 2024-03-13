Zimbabwe High Court Grants Bail to Mliswa’s Daughter in Drug Possession Case

he High Court in Zimbabwe has granted bail to the daughter of former Norton legislator, Mudiwa Mliswa Chantetsa, following her arrest on charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

The Harare Magistrates’ Court had previously denied bail for the 20-year-old, but the higher court’s decision to overturn this ruling was based on the belief that Chantetsa is not a flight risk. Under the conditions of her bail, she is required to pay USD100 and surrender her passport, with instructions to remain in the capital until the matter is fully resolved.

This legal development occurred after police, acting upon a tip-off, conducted a thorough search of a residence in the suburb of Avonlea, Harare. Their investigation led to the recovery of a sachet of white powder from beneath a sofa, which was subsequently tested and confirmed to be crystal meth, with a total weight of 1.3 grams.

The allegation by the State pins the 22nd of February 2024 as the date when Chantetsa and co-accused Tawanda Chigudu were apprehended with the illicit substance. This incident forms part of a broader crackdown by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe in their steadfast #CombatingCrimeAndCorruption initiative.

The involvement of a member of a prominent political family has brought additional scrutiny to the case, as it echoes the Authority’s pledge to pursue justice uniformly across all sectors of society.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has reiterated their dedication to eradicating criminal activity, emphasizing that no individual is above the law. Updates on the court proceedings will be provided as the case continues.