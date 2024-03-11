IFP Calls for National Discussion on Death Penalty to Combat Violent Crimes

Durban, South Africa- The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has proposed a nationwide discourse on the reinstatement of the death penalty as a deterrent against violent crimes. This stance is among several election pledges revealed during the party’s manifesto launch in Durban on Sunday.

Marking its first elections since the passing of its founding leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the IFP will embark on its campaign under the rallying cry, “Do it for Shenge.”

During the launch, Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlined a comprehensive 13-point manifesto addressing key issues such as crime, power shortages, education, and healthcare. Hlabisa urged the electorate to vote for change in the upcoming elections.