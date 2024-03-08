President Mnangagwa Announces Cabinet Reshuffle with a Ministerial Swap

In a surprising turn of events, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented a cabinet reshuffle, opting for a strategic exchange of roles between two long-serving ministers. The reshuffle is part of a broader strategy to realign the Zimbabwean government’s priorities towards key areas of environmental conservation and economic growth.

Honorable Sithembiso Nyoni, a veteran in the cabinet who has served in various capacities over the years, has been reassigned from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to take on the role of Minister of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife. This move signals a heightened focus on environmental issues, as Zimbabwe grapples with the impacts of climate change and the need for sustainable wildlife management.

Replacing her is Honorable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who returns to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, a position he has held before. Ndlovu’s reappointment to this role is indicative of the administration’s desire to strengthen the country’s industrial sector and boost commerce amid global economic shifts.

Dr. M. Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, made the announcement via a press statement dated March 8, 2024. The changes take effect immediately, as the ministers take over their new portfolios.

This strategic reassignment of ministers reflects President Mnangagwa’s ongoing efforts to adapt his cabinet to the evolving challenges and opportunities facing Zimbabwe. Both Nyoni and Ndlovu are expected to bring their wealth of experience and leadership to their new roles as they steer their respective ministries towards achieving the government’s development goals.