Madzibaba Ishmael’s Cult Unmasked: Secrets of Oppression and Deception Emerge at Nyabira Farm

In the heart of Mashonaland West, the shadowy community crafted by self-proclaimed prophet Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongera has become a chilling enigma. Nestled in Nyabira, this settlement, known as “Canaan,” is cloaked in secrecy, where residents live by the stringent rules dictated by their leader, the elusive Mambo.

Within this eerie enclave, money and worldly possessions are forbidden, shackling inhabitants to an existence dictated by the whims of Madzibaba Ishmael. Shocking reports reveal a sinister underworld where underage girls are allegedly married off as young as 14, while children born within its bounds are denied the basic rights of education and official documentation. Attempts to break free from this oppressive community are met with staunch resistance, creating an atmosphere of fear and silence.

Disturbingly, deceased members are said to be swiftly laid to rest without any notification to grieving relatives or the courtesy of seeking consultation. The compound allegedly houses over 100 families, all contributing to the mysterious leader’s coffers, creating an unsettling cycle of control and dependency.

Memory Mukanairi, a grieving mother who lost her daughter under mysterious circumstances within the plot, laments the lack of information surrounding her child’s demise and hurried burial. Her account paints a bleak picture of a community shrouded in fear, where residents dare not speak out or seek solace from the very authorities meant to protect them.

Family members of the deceased share concerns about the irregularities in the burial process and the superficial graves that dot the compound. This glaring lack of transparency and accountability hints at a deep-rooted culture of manipulation within the community.

Madzibaba Ishmael’s dark past resurfaces in the narrative, as he gained notoriety in 2014 for orchestrating a violent assault against Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members at his Harare shrine. Even after facing legal consequences, the prophet seems to operate with impunity, leaving authorities seemingly indifferent to the alleged exploitation and maltreatment within his cult-like community.

As the chilling revelations unravel, one cannot help but wonder how long this cult of doom can continue to thrive under the blind eye of the authorities, and whether justice will ever find its way to the oppressed souls ensnared in Madzibaba Ishmael’s web of control