Report Focus News Exclusive: Where Did the Street Magician Go?

Renowned author Brill Pongo unveils his latest e-book titled “Where has the street magician gone?” The U.K.-based writer ventures into the realm of fiction, crafting stories rich with gospel principles that address real-life issues.

In an exclusive interview, Pongo shared his inspiration behind the book, citing the concerning trend of street magicians transitioning to positions of authority within religious circles. “I observed the unsettling phenomenon of street magicians now assuming roles as prophets behind the pulpit,” he remarked.

This narrative echoes a pervasive issue affecting Africa today, where prophetic ministries are often intertwined with individuals masquerading as divine messengers.

Utilizing fictional characters, Pongo’s storytelling serves as a poignant teaching tool, shedding light on the dangers of misplaced trust in these charlatans. Yet, amidst the cautionary tales, Pongo extends a message of hope, highlighting the possibility of redemption for those lost in deception.

The ebook, available exclusively on Amazon Kindle for only 99 pence, invites readers to embark on a journey from the streets to the pulpit. “Where Did the Street Magician Go?” promises to unravel hidden truths while offering invaluable lessons that transcend its pages.

