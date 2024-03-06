Boko Haram’s Latest Siege on Hope in Ngala, Borno State

Borno State Police Command has verified the abduction of female internally displaced persons (IDPs) by Boko Haram insurgents in Ngala, Borno State. According to reports on March 5, the terrorists seized women who were collecting firewood on March 3 in the Bula Kunte Bush in Ngala Town’s western section. The rebels released the elderly and abducted young boys and girls.

The police spokesperson, Nahum Daso Kenneth, confirmed the incident on March 6 but stated he had not received all the details yet.

This abduction is one of the most significant incidents in Borno since the infamous Chibok kidnapping on April 14, 2014, where Boko Haram abducted 276 schoolgirls from the Government Secondary School in Chibok. This event garnered global attention, prompting calls for action from figures such as former U.S. President Barack Obama and the birth of the ‘BringBackOurGirls’ movement, led by former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili.

Despite years of advocacy, including numerous global solidarity protests, The ICIR reported in May 2023 that 37 parents of the abducted Chibok girls have passed away since the incident.