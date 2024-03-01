Condolences Pour in for the Late Zimbabwe Former ZTA Boss, Karikoga Kaseke

The passing of Karikoga Kaseke leaves a significant void in the tourism sector, and he will be remembered fondly for his immense contributions to promoting Zimbabwe’s unique offerings on the global stage. His legacy extends beyond mere promotional efforts; Kaseke played a pivotal role in shaping policies that aimed to strike a balance between tourism development and environmental conservation.

Former Norton MP, now Sabhuku Themba Mliswa, described Kaseke as an upright man who spoke the truth and stood for his principles, morals, and values. “He was a true liberator of the country, and may his legacy live on. Rest in peace KK,” he added.

As news of Kaseke’s death reverberates, tributes pour in from colleagues, industry partners, and government officials, all recognizing his indelible mark on Zimbabwe’s tourism landscape. His visionary leadership and commitment to showcasing the nation’s cultural and natural treasures have left an enduring impact.

Mourners are gathered in Highlands, Harare, to pay their respects to a man who dedicated his life to the service of his country, highlighting the somber atmosphere that envelops the nation.

Funeral arrangements for Karikoga Kaseke are yet to be announced, as the nation mourns the loss of a visionary leader and a dedicated advocate for Zimbabwean tourism. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence and inspire the future of Zimbabwe’s tourism industry.