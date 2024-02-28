Khama Billiat Starts Training with Yadah FC Following New Signing

In a significant boost to their lineup, Yadah FC, based in Harare, has recently finalized the acquisition of Khama Billiat, marking the club’s most notable signing to date. The accomplished 33-year-old attacking midfielder began his training sessions with the team following the completion of a one-year contract agreement last week.

The anticipation around Billiat’s integration into the team is high, with images of him donning the Yadah colors at the training facility circulating widely across various social media channels.

Billiat, who brings a wealth of experience and skill to Yadah FC, is scheduled for an official unveiling event tomorrow at The Heart Stadium, which is poised to become Yadah’s home ground for the current season, pending approval from ZIFA for game hosting. Everson Chatambudza, the Chairman of Yadah FC, expressed optimism about the ceremony, highlighting the extensive preparations and the expected large attendance due to Billiat’s popularity.

The deal to bring Billiat to Yadah FC, valued at US$20,000, includes additional perks such as a new flat and car, underscoring the club’s commitment to securing top talent. Furthermore, Billiat is set to become the highest-paid player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), with a reported monthly salary of US$3,500.

Yadah FC, also known as the Miracle Boys, is gearing up for a challenging season ahead, with their first match requiring a lengthy journey to Hwange next week. The addition of Billiat to their squad is a clear statement of the club’s ambitions for the 2024 season, as they look to make a significant impact in the league.”