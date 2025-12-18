The uMkhonto weSizwe Party, widely known as the MKP, has rejected the outcome of a premier-ntuli-ahead-of-no-confidence-vote/">failed motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli, blaming the Speaker of the provincial legislature for what it describes as a flawed process.

The MKP says it does not recognise the vote that saw Ntuli remain in office following a tense and chaotic sitting of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature on Monday. The motion, brought forward by the MKP, was debated amid scenes of disorder that forced proceedings to be disrupted.

According to the party, it will formally oppose the procedure followed when the legislature reconvenes and is also considering legal action. The MKP alleges that Speaker Nontembeko Boyce acted incorrectly by refusing to allow a secret ballot during the vote.

MKP member of the provincial legislature Siphiwe Mbatha-Moyo said the Speaker’s decision contributed directly to the breakdown of order in the chamber. While acknowledging that the Speaker may have been legally justified, Mbatha-Moyo argued that the political context required a different approach.

He said the Speaker “pushed the members of uMkhonto weSizwe and the Economic Freedom Fighters to that position” by not permitting a secret ballot, adding that the party’s lawyers would test the matter in court. The MKP has stressed that it does not condone disruptive conduct but believes responsibility lies with the presiding authority.

The chaos drew sharp criticism from other parties. The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal condemned the behaviour of MKP members during the special sitting, describing it as unprecedented in South Africa’s democratic era.

ANC Provincial Task Team Convener Jeff Radebe defended Boyce, saying the Speaker had acted appropriately and within the rules of the legislature. He said threats allegedly made against the Speaker and the secretary of the legislature were particularly concerning and undermined democratic institutions.

In a written response to media queries, Boyce confirmed that she was seeking legal advice on how best to proceed following the fracas. She did not directly address the MKP’s claim regarding the secret ballot but indicated that due process would be followed.

The dispute is likely to deepen political tensions in KwaZulu-Natal, with the MKP insisting that the matter is far from over and that accountability in the legislature must be upheld.