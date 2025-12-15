Members and supporters of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are expected to gather outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Monday in a show of support for Premier Thami Ntuli. The demonstration comes as lawmakers prepare to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence, in a development widely described as IFP, DA protest to back Premier Ntuli ahead of premier-ntuli/">no-confidence vote.

The motion was tabled by the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party, which is seeking to unseat Ntuli and destabilise the current provincial government of unity. That administration is made up of the IFP, the African National Congress (ANC), the DA and the National Freedom Party (NFP). The outcome of the vote is expected to have significant implications for governance in the province.

The MK Party holds 37 seats in the 80-seat legislature and believes it can persuade members from other parties to cross the floor. In anticipation of the vote, MK supporters staged a night vigil outside the legislature, signalling the importance the party attaches to the motion.

MK Party spokesperson Moeketsi Mahasela said his organisation was confident of success. He argued that legislators would prioritise the needs of ordinary citizens rather than party loyalty. According to Mahasela, the party believes lawmakers will consider issues such as unemployment, crime and social hardship when casting their votes.

Supporters of Premier Ntuli, however, insist that the government of provincial unity provides stability and continuity at a time when KwaZulu-Natal faces economic and social pressures. The planned demonstration by the IFP and DA is intended to underline their commitment to Ntuli's leadership and to send a message of cohesion among coalition partners. Organisers say the gathering is peaceful and aimed at expressing democratic support.

As proceedings unfold inside the chamber, security has been heightened around the legislature. The vote is expected later today, with all eyes on whether the MK Party can attract sufficient backing to overturn the existing administration or whether the show of unity by governing parties will prevail.