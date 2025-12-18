Information has emerged about alleged discoveries made by DJ Warras and his security team during an audit of Zambesi House, a building he had been contracted to assess and secure.

The media personality, whose real name was Warrick Stock, was warras-reportedly-shot-in-johannesburg/">shot dead on Tuesday morning outside Zambesi House. At the time of his death, he was working through his security company, Imperium Ops, to investigate conditions inside the building, which has been described by authorities and residents as hijacked.

Speaking to local media, Warras’ close friend and mentee, Nicole Nelson, said he became involved with Zambesi House in July after being hired to conduct a full audit. According to Nelson, the assessment uncovered a range of serious concerns related to health, safety and alleged criminal activity.

She claimed that Warras and his team identified what they believed to be brothels operating inside the eight-storey building. Nelson also alleged that machinery suspected to be used in the small-scale manufacture of drugs, including mandrax, was found during the inspection of Zambesi House. These claims have not yet been independently verified.

Nelson further alleged that the building had been linked to violent crime. Referring to an earlier incident, she said there had been a reported rape at Zambesi House, adding to Warras’ concerns about the safety of occupants and the surrounding community.

According to Nelson, Warras began receiving threats following the audit. She said that last week he applied for six protection orders against individuals connected to Zambesi House, citing intimidation and fears for his safety.

“He believed that both the landlord and a figure described as the leader of a forum were illegally collecting rent,” Nelson said, alleging that money was being made “in more ways than one”. These allegations have not been tested in court.

Nelson said a hearing for the protection orders was scheduled to be heard before a magistrate in February. Police have confirmed that an investigation into Warras’ killing is under way but have not commented on whether his work at Zambesi House is being treated as a possible motive.

Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the shooting or to conditions at Zambesi House to come forward, as investigations continue.