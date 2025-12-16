South African radio personality and podcaster Warrick Stock, known professionally as DJ Warras, was reportedly shot outside the Carlton Centre in central Johannesburg on Tuesday, according to unconfirmed social media reports.

Businessman Rob Hersov, a friend of Stock, posted on social media platform X that the broadcaster had been “murdered” in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“He was murdered today Johannesburg. I just want to say he is the most loving, compassionate, friendly, honest, open, decent human being, and it is a tragedy beyond belief,” Hersov wrote. “Warras, we love you, we miss you, may you rest in peace, brother.”

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Conflicting accounts on social media indicated Stock was either killed or in critical condition following the alleged shooting.

South African Police Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Stock, 39, built his career as a radio DJ at YFM and 5FM before moving into television, co-hosting SABC1 music programme Live Amp. He currently co-hosts The Shady PHodcast and runs security company JT VIP: Elite Guarding & VIP Protection Services.

The broadcaster made headlines in recent days for criticising Rachel Kolisi’s upcoming documentary about her divorce from Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi.

Stock is a father of three sons.