The South African government has reaffirmed that the safety of 17 South African nationals currently in Russia remains a top priority, as diplomatic engagements continue with Russian authorities to facilitate their safe return home.

The group travelled to Russia last month and, according to multiple reports, were allegedly recruited under false pretences. It is claimed they were promised specialised training that would enable them to work as bodyguards for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a member of the party, has been linked to the recruitment process, though details around her role remain contested.

Government officials have since confirmed that the men are no longer in training facilities but have been placed close to Russian front-line positions in the ongoing conflict. This development has heightened concern in Pretoria about their immediate safety, given the volatile security situation in Russia and neighbouring regions affected by the war.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said South Africa was engaging directly with authorities in Russia, while also maintaining communication with relevant counterparts in Ukraine.

“They are in a dangerous environment and are facing grave danger,” Magwenya said. “We are still in discussions with various authorities, both in Russia and in Ukraine, to see how we can free them from the situation. In fact, the emphasis is more on the authorities in Russia.”

Magwenya stressed that the South African government had not withdrawn its support or attention from the matter. He said the President and senior officials were closely monitoring developments and treating the case with the highest level of urgency.

“It remains an issue of priority for the government as well as the President, and it is a matter receiving the highest possible attention within our government,” he added.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has not provided a timeline for the group’s return, citing the complexity of negotiations and the sensitive nature of diplomatic discussions with Russia. Analysts say the case highlights the growing risks faced by foreign nationals who may be drawn into overseas conflicts under misleading circumstances.

For now, officials say ensuring the safety of the 17 South Africans in Russia remains the government’s central concern, as efforts continue to bring them home safely.