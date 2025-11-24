South Africa’s Hawks police unit is investigating former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla over allegations she recruited 17 men who are now trapped fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine, police said on Sunday.

The criminal case was filed by Zuma-Sambudla’s half-sister, Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, at a Johannesburg police station on Saturday. Zuma-Mncube, 53, is the eldest daughter of the former president.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the docket had been transferred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State unit.

“Ms Mncube claims the men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukrainian war without their knowledge or consent,” Mathe said in a statement.

The case names three individuals: Zuma-Sambudla, 42, a member of parliament for her father’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party; Siphokazi Xuma; and Blessing Khoza.

Zuma-Mncube said eight of the 17 stranded men are her relatives.

“Driven by my moral obligation, I have opened a criminal case,” she said in a statement on Sunday. “I urge the South African government to expedite all diplomatic efforts to secure the immediate and safe return of our citizens.”

The men, aged 20 to 39, are mostly from KwaZulu-Natal province. The South African presidency said earlier this month it had received distress calls from citizens trapped in Ukraine’s Donbas region after being lured with promises of lucrative employment contracts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an investigation and condemned what he called the exploitation of vulnerable young people by individuals working with foreign military entities.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said diplomatic efforts were underway to repatriate the men.

Zuma-Mncube alleges the recruitment violated the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and constitutes fraud.

Under South African law, citizens are prohibited from providing military assistance to foreign governments or joining foreign armies without government authorisation.

Zuma-Sambudla did not respond to requests for comment. The MK Party also did not respond to queries. Reuters could not independently verify all allegations.

Zuma-Sambudla is separately on trial in Durban High Court on charges of incitement to commit terrorism and public violence related to the deadly unrest that erupted after her father was jailed in July 2021. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Russia has faced accusations from several countries including India, Nepal and Kenya of recruiting their citizens to fight in Ukraine under false pretences.