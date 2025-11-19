Alleged Crime Intelligence agent Brown Mogotsi has provided a gripping account of what he says was an attempt on his life, speaking before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday afternoon. The incident, which reportedly occurred in October on the N3 highway near Vosloorus, has sparked widespread interest and raised concerns about internal security and the state of intelligence structures in South Africa.

Mogotsi told the inquiry that he narrowly escaped the mogotsi/">alleged attack by what he described as “sheer luck.” He recounted noticing a white bakkie following him for an extended period before gunmen allegedly opened fire. Several bullets pierced the vehicle he was travelling in, yet Mogotsi emerged uninjured, a detail that has prompted both shock and scepticism.

According to his testimony, the assailants appeared determined and calculated. “Those people followed me for so long. I thought they could not find me. When they saw my car, they fired the shots,” he said. Mogotsi explained that quick thinking may have saved his life. By turning sharply onto a side street, he managed to momentarily evade the gunmen. “Fortunately, they passed to go make a U-turn. That’s when I ran for my life,” he added.

However, Mogotsi expressed deep concern about rumours circulated shortly after the incident suggesting that the attack may have been staged. He emphasised that these claims surfaced even before he had given an official statement. “But before I could even make a statement, they were saying, ‘this may be a staged assassination…’ and that’s what made me very worried,” he told the Madlanga Commission.

The inquiry continues to examine the matter, with further testimonies expected. For now, Mogotsi’s account adds another layer of complexity to an already contentious and sensitive investigation before the Madlanga Commission.