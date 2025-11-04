JOHANNESBURG, 4 November 2025– Police in South Africa say they are forming a specialised team to investigate an alleged attempted hit on controversial businessman and African National Congress (ANC) supporter, Brown Mogotsi.

Authorities confirmed that a red Chevrolet sedan, believed to have been carrying Brown Mogotsi, came under fire on Monday night while travelling along the N3 highway towards Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. The attackers were reportedly in a white bakkie that opened fire on the car before fleeing the scene.

Mogotsi, who has been linked to several high-profile investigations, is a key figure in both the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, both of which are probing allegations of corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Police sources have suggested that the red Chevrolet involved in the shooting is not the vehicle Mogotsi typically uses. His lawyers are said to be in talks with investigators following the late-night incident.

Authorities have been searching for Mogotsi since October, following a search-and-seizure operation at his business premises. Officers are seeking several digital devices believed to be linked to an ongoing corruption investigation. Despite earlier assurances that he would hand over the items, police say Brown Mogotsi has not yet done so.

A voice note circulating on WhatsApp appears to record confusion at the scene, with one speaker claiming that officers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) attended and escorted Mogotsi away.

“Brown Mogotsi is here. The vehicle has been shot. JMPD is standing with us; I think they’re taking him somewhere,” the unidentified voice says.

The JMPD has not yet commented on the claims, and police say the investigation into the attempted hit remains ongoing.