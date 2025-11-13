Robert Mugabe Jnr, the son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, has been found guilty of robert-mugabe-jnr-arrested-for-drug-possession/">illegal drug possession by a Harare magistrate.

The 33-year-old appeared before Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, where he pleaded for leniency, citing that he is a single father raising two children. His sentencing is expected to take place later this afternoon.

The court’s decision follows a dramatic week in which Mugabe Jnr failed to appear for his initial hearing. A warrant of arrest had been issued after he missed his trial date last week. Court officials called his name three times outside the courtroom before Magistrate Mutendereki authorised the warrant.

Mugabe Jnr was charged under Zimbabwe’s Dangerous Drugs Act, which criminalises the possession and use of controlled substances without proper authorisation. The nature and quantity of the drugs found in his possession have not been publicly disclosed by authorities.

During mitigation, his defence lawyer urged the court to consider his family responsibilities and his willingness to cooperate with law enforcement. The prosecution, however, maintained that the court should send a strong message that no individual is above the law, regardless of their social or political background.

This conviction marks a significant moment for the Mugabe family, once one of the most powerful political dynasties in Zimbabwe. Robert Mugabe Jnr has largely remained out of active politics, focusing instead on business and social ventures.

The court is expected to hand down sentencing later today, determining whether Mugabe Jnr will face a custodial sentence or a fine. The outcome could have broader implications for how Zimbabwean courts handle illegal drug possession cases involving high-profile individuals.