A Harare magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest for Robert Mugabe Jr after he failed to appear in court for his scheduled remand hearing.

Mugabe Jr, the 33-year-old son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, is facing charges of unlawful possession of cannabis. He was arrested last month following an operation by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Drugs and Narcotics Division.

According to police reports, Mugabe Jr was apprehended after a tip-off led to a routine stop in Borrowdale, one of Harare’s affluent suburbs. Officers allegedly found dagga in his possession during the search. He was subsequently detained and later released on bail pending trial.

When his case was called for a routine remand at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, Mugabe Jr did not appear, prompting the presiding magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest. The court has not yet provided further details on when the warrant will be enforced or when he is expected to return to court.

Mugabe Jr, who has maintained a relatively low public profile compared to his late father, has in recent years been associated with business interests and social ventures. His latest brush with the law has reignited public discussion around the Mugabe family’s legacy and influence in Zimbabwean society.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have not commented publicly on the reasons for Mugabe Jr’s failure to attend court. Legal experts note that the issuance of a warrant of arrest is standard procedure in such cases and does not necessarily imply guilt.

Mugabe Jr’s next court appearance is expected to be scheduled once authorities execute the warrant and he is brought before the magistrate.