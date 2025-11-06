JOHANNESBURG, 6 November 2025– Budget airline FlySafair and its cabin crew have begun a formal mediation process aimed at resolving a wage dispute that has caused tension between the company and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA).

The move follows a breakdown in wage negotiations, which led to a lockout of some cabin crew members. Both sides have now agreed to mediation as a potential pathway to finding common ground and avoiding further disruption to the airline’s operations.

According to FlySafair, the company had offered employees a 5.7% salary increase and a 7.5% annual bonus. However, SACCA rejected the proposal, arguing that the offer did not adequately address the cost of living and fair compensation concerns raised by its members.

Despite the ongoing dispute, FlySafair has assured passengers that flights will continue to operate as scheduled, with minimal disruption expected. The airline said it remains committed to reaching a solution that is fair to both employees and the company.

SACCA president, Advocate Chris Shabangu, confirmed that a planned picketing inspection had been converted into a mediation session. “We were supposed to do an inspection today, a picketing inspection with Safair,” Shabangu said. “Fortunately, that has now become a conciliation day. We have a meeting with Safair at 10 o’clock to try and reach some kind of resolution through a mediation process.”

The mediation process, overseen by an independent conciliator, is expected to continue until both parties either reach an agreement or determine that further negotiations are necessary.

As one of South Africa’s leading low-cost airlines, FlySafair plays a significant role in the domestic aviation market. The outcome of these talks could set an important precedent for labour relations in the country’s airline industry.