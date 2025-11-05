JOHANNESBURG, 5 November 2025– South African police have seized digital devices belonging to controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi, nearly a month after a court issued a search warrant against him.

Police confirmed that officers met Mogotsi and his legal representatives in Johannesburg on Wednesday to execute the warrant. The operation comes amid ongoing investigations into alleged corruption, fraud, and obstruction of justice.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the warrant had been authorised on 16 October 2025. “The SAPS has successfully executed the search and seizure warrant issued for Mr Brown Mogotsi. The team investigating the fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice case has also seized certain devices from him,” Mathe said.

Authorities have been searching for Mogotsi for several weeks following allegations that he acted as an intermediary between senior police officers and individuals linked to organised crime. The businessman has been under growing scrutiny over claims of deep-rooted corruption within certain law enforcement circles.

The latest development follows an alleged assassination attempt reported by Mogotsi earlier this week. He told police that his vehicle came under gunfire from unknown assailants in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on Monday evening.

While police have not confirmed whether the shooting is linked to the broader investigation, they say all reports related to Mogotsi are being carefully examined.

Investigators are now analysing the digital devices seized during the operation, which are expected to play a critical role in uncovering potential evidence.

Police have urged the public to allow the ongoing investigations to proceed without interference, adding that any findings will be shared once due processes are completed.