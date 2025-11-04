JOHANNESBURG, 4 November 2025– Police have confirmed that North West businessman Brown Mogotsi could face a defeating ends of justice charge if investigations reveal that he staged his own assassination attempt.

The businessman allegedly survived a shooting on Monday night in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, when unidentified attackers in a white bakkie reportedly opened fire on a vehicle he was travelling in.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, authorities are still waiting for Mogotsi to provide a formal statement. “We are still waiting for Mr Brown Mogotsi. It is not yet clear where he was coming from and where he was going. Those are some of the details we would like to collect and gather from him so that we are able to take down a formal statement,” she said.

Police have urged Mogotsi to open a case of attempted murder at the Ekurhuleni Police Station following the incident. Mathe added that investigators need full cooperation from Mogotsi to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

Mogotsi’s name has surfaced several times at the Madlanga Commission and in Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating alleged police corruption. Witnesses at both forums have linked him to senior police officials, suggesting close associations that have raised questions about his influence and dealings.

Authorities say that if evidence emerges showing that the reported assassination attempt was fabricated, Mogotsi could be charged with defeating the ends of justice, a serious offence that involves misleading law enforcement or obstructing legal processes.

The police have not disclosed any suspects or motives linked to the alleged shooting. Investigations are continuing, and officials have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.