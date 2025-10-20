Madlanga Inquiry Hears Testimony on Armand Swart Murder | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 20 October 2025– CCTV footage showing vehicles believed to have been used in the killing of Transnet employee and engineer Armand Swart has been presented before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On Monday, a key witness, identified only as Witness “A”, testified partially in-camera while giving detailed evidence about the events surrounding Swart’s murder. Witness “A”, a member of Gauteng’s Organised Crime Unit, appeared from a secure location, with only his voice broadcast to protect his identity.

The inquiry heard that a Hyundai i20 was used by suspects to follow Armand Swart to his workplace in Vereeniging on 17 April last year. Swart, who was 41, was reportedly shot 23 times in what investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity linked to an ongoing Transnet fraud investigation.

According to Witness “A”, a bag containing three firearms, a rifle, two pistols, and a large amount of ammunition was later recovered during the investigation.

He further testified that CCTV footage captured the same Hyundai i20 driving alongside a Mercedes-Benz in the vicinity of Swart’s office several hours before the shooting occurred.

“Two vehicles were seen on the CCTV cameras. One was a Hyundai, which was later recovered, and the other was a Mercedes-Benz that had been driving around the crime scene,” the witness told the Commission.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continues to examine evidence related to the murder and possible links to corruption within Transnet. The proceedings have drawn public attention due to their potential implications for organised crime and state-linked corruption investigations in South Africa.