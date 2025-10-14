Madlanga Commission Witness to Testify Remotely | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- A witness appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this week will testify remotely and off-camera, following a ruling by Commission Chair, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. The decision was made to ensure the witness’s safety and anonymity while maintaining transparency in the inquiry’s proceedings.

The testimony is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Justice Madlanga confirming that the witness will not appear on camera or be physically present at the hearing. Instead, one of the Commission’s evidence leaders, Advocate Thabang Pooe, will act as an intermediary. Questions posed to the witness will be transmitted through a secure audio link. The witness’s responses will then be relayed publicly by Advocate Pooe, who will repeat them verbatim for the record.

This arrangement follows an application by media outlets News24 and Daily Maverick, who had opposed a complete in-camera testimony. The media organisations argued that the public has a right to follow the proceedings, even while protecting the identity of sensitive witnesses.

Justice Madlanga ruled on Tuesday morning that the hybrid solution strikes a fair balance between transparency and the witness’s safety. “The witness will testify remotely and off-camera,” he said. “Their answers to questions posed by the evidence leaders will be repeated publicly through an intermediary, whose voice will be broadcast live as he or she repeats the witness’s words.”

Discussions are ongoing regarding whether the witness will continue their testimony on Thursday and Friday. A ruling on this matter is expected on Wednesday.