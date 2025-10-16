Analyst Challenges Mchunu on PKTT Disbanding | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- Security analyst Andy Mashaile has urged Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to provide a clear and detailed explanation for the PKTT disbanding when he appears before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) was established to investigate politically motivated murders in the province, which has long struggled with violence linked to political rivalries. Its sudden dissolution has sparked concern among security experts and civil society groups who view the team as vital to addressing political instability in the region.

Minister Mchunu, currently on leave, is expected to testify before the committee amid growing scrutiny over his leadership and allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The commissioner has accused the minister of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system — claims that have intensified calls for accountability and transparency.

Mashaile, speaking to Report Focus News, said Mchunu faces a “very high mountain to climb” in explaining the rationale behind the PKTT disbanding.

“We hope and pray that the minister will take the nation into his confidence and explain why he thought the PKTT should be disbanded, especially given the data presented by the National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi,” Mashaile stated.

Mchunu is the fourth witness to appear before the committee, which continues to probe issues of political violence, corruption, and interference within the country’s law enforcement structures.

Observers believe the outcome of Mchunu’s testimony could significantly influence public trust in the Ministry of Police and the broader criminal justice system. The decision surrounding the PKTT disbanding remains a central issue in understanding how government structures address — or fail to address — politically motivated violence in KwaZulu-Natal